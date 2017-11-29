Top Stories
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Monorail Phase II: Commissioner of Railway Safety to start tests

Monorail Phase II: Commissioner of Railway Safety to start tests

In another development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday got the final report on the November 9 fire.

| Mumbai | Published: November 29, 2017 3:38 am
mumbai monorail, phase 2, mumbai, maharshtra, commissioner of railways safety, MMRDA, indian express, express online Mumbai Monorail (File)
Related News

Phase II of Monorail is set to take a step closer to operations with the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) scheduled to begin testing trains from Wednesday.

“They have gone through paperwork and conducted a trial between Wadala and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk. They will begin trial for the entire stretch,” said a senior official.

In another development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday got the final report on the November 9 fire. “After we study it, we will consider starting Phase I,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. ENS

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 28: Latest News