Monorail Phase II: Commissioner of Railway Safety to start tests

Phase II of Monorail is set to take a step closer to operations with the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) scheduled to begin testing trains from Wednesday.

“They have gone through paperwork and conducted a trial between Wadala and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk. They will begin trial for the entire stretch,” said a senior official.

In another development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday got the final report on the November 9 fire. “After we study it, we will consider starting Phase I,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. ENS

