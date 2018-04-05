Monorail operation and maintenance: Lowest bid twice the cost estimated by MMRDA

The lowest bid received in response to the fourth call for operation and maintenance of the monorail corridor is twice the figure estimated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Of the two bids received, IL&FS Rail has bid the lowest at Rs 2,000 crore for 10 years. The MMRDA had estimated a cost of Rs 1,000 crore for 10 years in 2016. “Of the two bids, IL&FS Rail has quoted Rs 2,000 crore and Reliance Infrastructure has bid Rs 6,408 crore. Rs 1,000 crore was estimate based on 2016 data,” said UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

Reliance Infrastructure’s bid is over six times the estimated cost. “They have bid around Rs 6,500 crore for 10 years. The total cost for the 19.7-km corridor was supposed to be Rs 2,500 crore. Now, the companies are quoting around Rs 650 crore for operating and maintaining the corridor for a year,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Until the new operator takes over, the corridor the existing contractors, L&T-Scomi Engineering will continue to operate the corridor. “They will have to be approved by the Executive Board before they are appointed. This should take more than a month and until then, Scomi Engineering will continue to operate the corridor,” said Sanjay Khandare, the additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

The MMRDA had first invited bids to appoint the contractor in early 2017 after the contract with the existing contractor, Scomi Engineering, came to an end in February last year. While they received a good response during the qualification stage, all bidders demanded that the security deposit and the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amount should be reduced, leading to a second call in October. In this call, they received a single bidder — IL&FS. The third call was invited in January. But bidders faced technical issues in submission of bid documents resulting in a fourth call in March.

After a fire in November 2017 gutted two coaches of monorail at Mysore Colony, service in the 8.93-km Phase I corridor, between Chembur and Wadala, came to a halt. It is set to resume along with the launch of Phase II service till Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk.

