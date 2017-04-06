Monitor encroachments using scientific methods, rope in IIT, Bombay HC tells BMC

The court asked the BMC to rope in institutions such as the IIT for scientific methods to monitor illegal constructions and encroachments. (File Photo) The court asked the BMC to rope in institutions such as the IIT for scientific methods to monitor illegal constructions and encroachments. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the civic body for scientific mechanisms to monitor encroachments across the city and ways to protect vacant plots that were illegally occupied. The court asked a committee of experts from institutions such as the IIT to suggest scientific ways to monitor the implementation of rehabilitating hutment dwellers living around the city’s water pipelines.

The court was hearing a notice of motion by the BMC to relax the condition of leaving 10 metres of buffer zone along the pipeline in Mumbai Central area. The civic body said that due to underground utilities in the vicinity, the BMC could only leave a buffer zone of three metres and therefore needed a modification in the order.

The court, in 2009, had directed the BMC to free encroachments on and around the pipelines after a PIL was filed by Janhit Manch, a city-based NGO. The court sought information from the BMC on the rehabilitation plan and status after the petitioner, Bhagvanji Raiyani, convenor of the NGO, informed the court that the civic body had not made much progress in rehabilitation despite the court order and that more and more people continue to occupy the pipelines.

Senior Counsel Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for the BMC, informed the court that about 100 people needed to be rehabilitated around Mumbai Central area and rehabilitation was possible with a modification in the court order because of the “peculiar facts of the case”. Since the project involved rehabilitation along a 160-km stretch, the court sought information on what the BMC was planning to do to ensure the vacant areas were not reoccupied. “How will you ensure the buffer zone is maintained and what is the guarantee that these vacant plots will not be reoccupied? There will be more encroachments and more litigations if it is not monitored,” said a division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi.

The court asked the BMC to rope in institutions such as the IIT for scientific methods to monitor illegal constructions and encroachments and also monitor implementation of rehabilitation of hutment dwellers from the pipelines.

“It has come to such a stage that the authorities are unable to locate their own property. Human machinery has failed. We should monitor it scientifically and adopt modern technology to address the issue of illegal encroachments,” added Justice Patil. The matter has been kept for hearing after three weeks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now