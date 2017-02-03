Moments before kick-off, bulldozer stops Mumbai boat race

On Wednesday, the BMC sent a letter refusing permission for the event. Express Archive On Wednesday, the BMC sent a letter refusing permission for the event. Express Archive

Moments before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state government dignitaries were scheduled to attend the launch of a powerboat racing event at Gateway of India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sent in bulldozer to stop the programme. The Shiv Sena-led corporation had denied permission to the organisers of the international powerboat race, the ‘Grand Prix of the Sea’, citing dues of Rs 2.74 crore.

On Wednesday, the BMC sent a letter refusing permission for the event. On Thursday, it sent the organisers packing after pressing into service an earth-moving machine and trucks, accompanied by police personnel and a team of clean-up marshals.

As the catering staff rushed to clear the tables, labourers began removing the chairs, lights and potted plants. The venue was emptied in an hour.

“We are extremely disappointed by the unjustified action by BMC… We have cleared all dues related to the Mumbai marathon. There are additional charges that are disputed…,” said a statement from Procam. “We intend to strongly take up this matter at the highest level.”

The Mumbai Marathon attracts a concessional licence fee. While the organiser paid a fee of Rs 22,91,780 last year, BMC decided to charge the commercial rate this year. While Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta refused to comment, a BMC spokesperson said, “The fee is part of public funds and they cannot take the corporation for granted… We had to take action.”

Inputs from Arita Sarkar