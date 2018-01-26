‘Molestation’ onboard flight: Minor actor likely to withdraw case against accused

Vikas Sachdeva was booked under POCSO Act. (File) Vikas Sachdeva was booked under POCSO Act. (File)

MORE THAN a month after a 39-year-old man was accused of molesting a minor Bollywood actor on board an Air Vistara flight, the actor might withdraw the case against the accused, her team told The Indian Express.

On December 9, 2017, Vikas Sachdev, a Mumbai-based businessman, was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after a statement by the actor accused Sachdev of molesting her. He was later granted bail by a Mumbai court.

“The accused has been named and shamed in the act. In the past few days, a few people reached out to us to know the status of the case and she has expressed that she would be happy to pardon him,” said a member of her team, adding: “The actor was in deep shock and in a dilemma after the incident. She does not want to punish the accused for what has happened and wants to give him a chance to rectify the mistake.”

The actor had shared her ordeal in a series of Instagram posts, which are now deleted. The airline did not want to comment on the issue.

