‘Molestation’ case Police hunt for evidence against Arunabh Kumar

TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File) TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File)

THE MUMBAI police probing the case against Arunabh Kumar, founder and CEO of The Viral Fever, has been gathering evidence of molestation against him. The police are planning to use this evidence to grill Kumar once he is called in for interrogation. The police are sifting through the statement of the two women who have given a molestation complaint against him, to get evidence based on which they could establish the crime.

“In both cases, the incident is alleged to have taken place at least a year back. Normally CCTV’s do not store footage for as long. Hence we are trying to get other evidence in the form of witnesses to establish the statement given by the victims so that we can interrogate Kumar accordingly,” an officer said. The officer said that once the police gather the evidence they will be calling in Kumar for questioning.

So far, two women have filed criminal complaints against Kumar, alleging he sexually harassed them. While the first FIR was lodged at MIDC police station on Wednesday by a former staff member, the second FIR was filed against him at the Versova police station by another former employee.

Allegations of sexual harassment came to light earlier this month when a former employee of TVF, a digital entertainment channel, wrote a blog post detailing incidents when Kumar allegedly harassed her. Following the publication of the post, several women made allegations against Kumar on social media before the FIRs of molestation and criminal intimidation were registered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now