Modernise police weaponry, ensure cops get due promotion: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court Friday directed the Maharashtra government to frame a policy to ensure career progression to all police personnel at least once in 12 years. The court also told it to replace the “ancient” and “antique” revolvers used by the police after the government filed an affidavit detailing the steps it has taken to improve policing and weaponry.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The affidavit states that the government has improved police weaponry and uses a .38 revolver, a 9mm pistol and AK-47s, as well as several specialised agencies like National Security Guard (NSG) and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to combat terrorism.

A division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice P R Bora made these remarks while hearing a PIL filed by Ashwini Rane, a Pune resident who had sought a CBI probe into the murder of her husband, Nikhil Rane, who was shot dead in November 2009. The CBI probe was sought as the Maharashtra police has not made any headway in the case. The court, while transferring the case, had considered the larger issue of police lacunae in tackling serious cases and the lack of modernisation in the police force.

After perusing the state government’s affidavit, the court stated that revolvers are outdated. “Even terrorists, and the underworld uses better weapons. While many old weapons have been replaced in the force, there is a need for better modernisation than this,” said Justice Kanade.

The court also said that promotional avenues for police constables and officers must be accelerated. “Constables do not get promoted for years. How can they function that way? There should be some incentive for them,” said Kanade. He directed the Home Department to assure promotional schemes for every police officer in the department. The court also asked the government to ensure the 8-hour shift is strictly followed with respect to the duty hours of police officers.