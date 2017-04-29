Model Preeti Jain convicted for conspiracy to kill Madhur Bhandarkar

Jain was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Ganesh Shirsekar Jain was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Ganesh Shirsekar

ACTOR AND model Preeti Jain and two others were convicted Friday for a conspiracy to kill film director Madhur Bhandarkar. Jain was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court, however, suspended her sentence for four weeks to allow her to appeal in the High Court, and granted her bail on a bond of Rs 15,000.

Two others, Naresh Pardeshi and Shivam Das, were also convicted for being part of the conspiracy and arranging arms. The court acquitted Gufran Shaikh and Rammilan Nai, while the case was abated against Satish Mohite, who passed away pending trial. While the police had initially claimed that gangster Arun Gawli was involved in the conspiracy, his name was dropped from the chargesheet as sufficient evidence was not found against him.

Jain had lodged an FIR with the Versova police in 2004, accusing Bhandarkar of rape. She claimed that he had promised her the main role in his film Page 3 and kept physical relations with her, but did not give her a role in any of his films. The police filed a B summary to close the case, which was opposed by Jain.

The prosecution claimed that this led to Jain seeking revenge against Bhandarkar, stating it to be the motive of the alleged conspiracy. The prosecution claimed that Jain went to Dagdi chawl, popular as the stronghold of Gawli. She came in contact with accused Naresh Pardeshi and gave him a contract of killing Bhandarkar.

The police claimed that Pardeshi in turn introduced her to the other accused, including Shivam Das and Gufran Sheikh. They said Sheikh with the help of Nai procured arms and ammunition from Lucknow and brought them to Mumbai for the murder. The accused had also conducted meetings at various places in Mumbai. During one such meeting, Jain had allegedly given the contract money and also provided them with Bhandarkar’s photos, his vehicle number and residential address. The police claimed that while Pardeshi and Sheikh kept a watch near his house, they could not succeed in completing their part of the contract.

The prosecution led by special public prosecutor Manohar Kandalkar examined 51 witnesses, including Bhandarkar. The court was told that the filmmaker would receive text messages from Jain ever since he was introduced to her, asking for a role in Page 3. Bhandarkar told the court that Jain had threatened him with a rape case if she did not get a role in the film.

The prosecution began examining witnesses in November 2008, and the last witness was examined in 2015. The other witnesses included cyber cafe employees who deposed that Jain would visit their shops to obtain information and photos of Bhandarkar. The police also relied on call data records between the accused. Jain, who had been in judicial custody for a week after her arrest, was granted bail.

Jain and Pardeshi were convicted under Section 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or life imprisonment) read with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Das was convicted too. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

