Model code of conduct in force, BMC budget postponed until after poll

To adhere to the model code of conduct ahead of the civic elections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will delay its annual presentation of budget estimates this year. The budget will now be presented before the new standing committee after elections are held next month. Earlier this month, the BMC had sought approval of the State Election Commission before presenting the budget.

Watch what else is making news:

In a letter dated January 21, SEC Secretary Shekhar Channe has informed the BMC that the budget cannot be presented before the current standing committee. The letter cited the model code of conduct that states “from the date elections are announced by the commission, ministers and other authorities shall not announce any financial grants in any form”.

As per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the municipal commissioner is obligated to present the annual budget estimate before the standing committee by February 5 every year. However, with the elections to the corporation scheduled to be held on February 21, the code of conduct announced on January 11 is currently in effect. The contents of the budget estimates for the financial year 2017-18 will not be revealed.

The municipal commissioner will invoke Section 129 A of the MMC Act under which the commissioner can extend the deadline in case of the code of conduct. A similar exercise was carried out in 2012 too, when the annual budget was presented before the new standing committee on March 20 after the civic elections.