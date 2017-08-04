Mobile thefts on rise, GRP says more cases registered now

WITH SEVENTY-TWO cases reported on an average each day, June recorded the highest number of mobile theft cases in the suburban section of railways in Mumbai this year. According to the figures received, 2,171 cases of mobile theft were registered in June, compared to the 290 cases in May and 229 in April this year. Among the cases registered in June, 200 have been detected, with the highest retrieval of 104 reported in the Central Railway (CR).

Officers from the Government Railway Police (GRP) have attributed the rise in the number of cases to the registration of each missing and theft incident of mobile phones on the railway premise since June.

Earlier, the modus operandi would decide if a case needs to be registered. Officials claim that now, each and every case, irrespective of how a victim loses a phone, gets registered.

“The number recorded is the highest ever in a single month. Since June, each and every incident of mobile theft is taken into account and a case is registered. Earlier, while a complaint was filed, registration of the crime was not a usual practice,” a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer said.

“Without it, retrieval cases of mobiles would be difficult as no case would be registered. Without a case registered, finding the miscreants would be difficult as we could not draw a pattern. The tweak helps us ensure each and every case of mobile theft on the railway station premise is registered, which increases the chances of tracing them,” Samadhan Pawar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, GRP, Central Region, said.

Pawar said cases where victims who claim to have forgotten their belongings are registered as missing. Mobile theft makes for 90 per cent of theft cases in the railways.

The present rules fine an accused under Sections 379 and 392 of the Indian Penal Code for punishment for theft and robbery, respectively. The accused can be punished to serve a jail term of three years and could also be liable to pay a fine.

“The change in rule also helps us trace regular miscreant groups or gangs involved in these cases. It also allows us to increase patrolling in sections on railways where frequent number of cases of this nature are recorded,” Pawar added.

Major railway stations with larger footfall, including Dadar, Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on the CR and Borivali and Nalasopara on the WR tend to record more cases. The rule will encourage commuters to register cases of theft of belongings, increasing chances of retrieval, an officer said.

“I lost my phone at Kurla station in March. While a complaint was registered, there was hardly any follow up. I have lost hope of finding it,” said Shweta Karla, a commuter.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App