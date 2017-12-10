Mob attacks man who ran over dog: Police file case of rioting against attackers

A man arrested for allegedly killing a stray dog in October was attacked by a mob in Thane later that month. On Friday, police registered a case of rioting against the attackers. Girish Sant (55), a Thane-based businessman, had allegedly hit a stray dog while driving out of his building on October 23. The dog died as a result of the injuries and a local NGO had filed a complaint against Sant at the Naupada police station on October 27.

Sant was placed under arrest and later granted bail by the Thane sessions court. Since then, he has been going to Naupada police station to mark his presence in the city. Sant claimed that on October 30, while on his way to the police station, he had stopped at a petrol pump in Thane west when a group of men and women approached him and asked if he was Girish Sant. When he replied in the affirmative, the group began assaulting him, he claimed. In his complaint, Sant has alleged that those who attacked him were angry, as he had killed the dog. They threatened to beat him to death, he said.

After the police arrived and rescued Sant, the women in the group alleged that Sant had molested them and that led to the attack. As the police tended to the injured Sant, the mob dispersed. Sant was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries to the chest and face.

While Sant gave a written complaint against the mob the same day, police carried out a detailed inquiry. “We had to be sure that the incident had taken place, as he had claimed and identified the people who had attacked him. They were clearly still unhappy about the death of the dog,” said C J Jadhav, Senior Inspector, Naupada police station. The police have booked a group of 8-10 men and women.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App