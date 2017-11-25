MNS workers disrupt Sanjay Nirupam’s public meeting

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. (PTI File Photo) Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. (PTI File Photo)

The workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today protested against Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam at a public meeting in suburban Ghatkopar.

Nirupam and the MNS are at loggerheads since the Congress leader supported illegal hawkers against whom the Thackeray-led party launched an agitation after the Elphinstone Road stampede tragedy.

Nirupam today addressed a meeting in Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar. He was in the area to meet slum dwellers whose houses are facing demolition. When he was getting down from the stage, some MNS workers shouted slogans against him.

“Why is he (Nirupam) supporting illegal activities all the time? This time he came in support of slums which are illegal,” said Sandeep Deshpande, an MNS leader. Nirupam, in a statement, claimed the slums were not illegal.

