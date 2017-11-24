MNS workers agitate against north Indian fish-sellers in Thane

The party had recently launched an agitation against illegal hawkers on railway station premises in Mumbai and surrounding areas following the Elphinstone Road station stampede. The party had recently launched an agitation against illegal hawkers on railway station premises in Mumbai and surrounding areas following the Elphinstone Road station stampede.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Friday staged protest against north Indian fish-sellers in several parts of the city, alleging that they were eating into native fish-sellers’ business. Avinash Jadhav, Thane district chief of the Raj Thackeray-led party, said the agitation was carried out in Kopri, Uthalsar, Wagle Estate and Kalwa, among other places.

Jadhav said the fisherfolk in the city, especially women and the younger generation of sellers, had been complaining that they were being driven out of business by north Indian sellers. “As a last resort we had to carry out this agitation,” the MNS leader said.

The party had recently launched an agitation against illegal hawkers on railway station premises in Mumbai and surrounding areas following the Elphinstone Road station stampede.

It had also asked banks to conduct their transactions in Marathi alongwith other languages. The latest campaigns of the party are being seen as an attempt to revive its fortunes following several electoral setbacks.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App