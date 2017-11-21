MNS wants banks to use Marathi for operations, threatens to launch stir

MNS leader Raj Thackeray. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) MNS leader Raj Thackeray. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has now threatened to agitate against banks in the state if they fail to use Marathi in their daily operations. MNS workers on Monday visited Punjab National Bank, Union Bank and Allahabad Bank in Bandra Kurla Complex and handed them letters asking them to give prominence to Marathi in their day to day functioning.

Raj Thackeray, during his public rally held in Thane last week, had said that despite a Reserve Bank of India directive that asked banks to ensure that they used local languages while dealing with customers, banks continued to rely on Hindi and English while interacting with customers.

The MNS has threatened an agitation if banks fail to comply soon. The party is trying hard to regain political ground in the state after suffering a series of electoral setbacks and defections.

