MNS rekindles veg vs non-veg row, issues ‘warning’ to builders

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which is fighting for political existence, is attempting to rekindle the vegetarian versus non-vegetarian divide by threatening to hit out at builders refusing to sell flats to buyers on grounds of dietary preferences or religion. The party has shot off letters to more than 10 real estate majors, warning them of “consequences” if they were found refusing flats to “non-vegetarian” buyers.

In the build-up to the Mumbai municipal elections, Raj Thackeray’s party had put up a non-vegetarian food stall outside the gate of Jain-dominated housing society in Vile Parle, protesting against the meat sale ban during the Paryushan festival. Staring at an existential crisis in Mumbai after its rout in the civic polls where it won just seven seats out of 227, the party has reignited the same issue in a bid to recapture the lost political space.

“We have come across complaints of builders refusing to sell flats to buyers by discriminating against them on basis of caste, religion and dietary preferences (whether the buyer is vegetarian or non-vegetarian). This cannot be tolerated. So we have decided to raise the issue,” said MNS leader and former corporator Sandip Deshpande.

Deshpande has dispatched letters to some builders undertaking construction in Marathi heartlands in Dadar and Mahim.

Akhil Chitre, Vice President, MNS’s youth wing, who hails from Bandra, has similarly written a letter warning some builders in the suburban belt. “We are a cosmopolitan city. People here hail from different communities, follow different religions. They have their right to religion and choice of food,” Chitre said.

But when questioned on the authority under which the MNS had issued the letters, Chitre said, “It is actually the government’s job to ensure such discrimination does not take place. Our corporators had been consistently raising this issue in the Mumbai municipality till last year. But shockingly, the civic commissioner is now saying that the civic body cannot intervene in the matter. This prompted us to take matters in our hands.”

While the letters warn builders of consequences, Deshpande labelled them as “request” letters. “For now, there are just request letters. But we are warning them that if they don’t mend ways, we will teach them a lesson,” he said.

Threatened by the MNS, some builders (names withheld) wrote back to the MNS office bearers, maintaining that they had never discriminated against flat buyers and assuring that no such discrimination will take place in future too.

This prompted the MNS to claim victory on moral grounds. Lashing out at the MNS, Congress leader Sachin Sawant termed the entire exercise as a “publicity stunt”. “They have lost public support. They are trying to rake up issues to regain some sympathy,” Sawant said. The Congress leader also blamed the ruling BJP for tolerating MNS’s “goondagiri”. “It is they (the BJP) who are propping up the MNS,” Sawant said.

But while objecting to the threat letters, Sawant, too, claimed that the practice of discriminating against flat buyers on grounds of dietary preferences, sexual orientation, and marital status was rampant in the commercial capital. “It is the government’s failure that such issues crop up,” he said.

Incidentally, the Maharashtra government has inserted an anti-discrimination clause in the rules for the implementation of the Real Estate Regulation Act in the state.

