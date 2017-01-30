MNS reaches out to Shiv Sena, without any demand

Talks of Uddhav and MNS chief Raj Thackeray coming together surfaced Friday. (File Photo) Talks of Uddhav and MNS chief Raj Thackeray coming together surfaced Friday. (File Photo)

Amid speculation of the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) coming together for the Mumbai civic polls, the MNS presented a proposal to the Sena Sunday about joining hands without any condition on the number of seats. Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonakar visited Matoshree, the residence of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and met Sena minister Subhash Desai to discuss the proposal. MNS leaders said they were ready to join hands with the Sena without any condition.

“We have told the Sena that we are ready to come with you without any condition, such as number of seats. We have also told them we will not even insist on specific seats. Since the BMC polls will be fought closely between Sena and BJP, it will be fought fiercely. The wining margins in the polls could be from 50 votes to 300 votes. We have that much presence across the city. So, we can support Sena to stop BJP from coming to power in the BMC,” said an MNS functionary.

The MNS leader said the Sena was positive about the possible understanding. “Also, we don’t want to be blamed for Sena losing some seats by a low margin. So, we think it will be practical to come together,” said the leader, adding that if the cousins came together, the BMC would remain with the Sena for sure. Sena leaders are, however, still skeptical about the possible outcome of the meeting. “The MNS may be ready to support us but the question is whether we need their support. The possibility of coming together seems low,” said a leader.

Talks of Uddhav and MNS chief Raj Thackeray coming together surfaced Friday after MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande told a Marathi news channel that party workers felt the cousins should come together. “But, there is no such proposal at present,” he said. The MNS, which won 28 seats in 2012, recently saw desertions by several party corporators.