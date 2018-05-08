MNS disrupts land measuring process for bullet train project

Raj Thackeray Raj Thackeray

A WEEK after MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged farmers not to give up land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, party workers on Monday tried to disrupt work of measuring land that needs to be acquired for the high-speed rail corridor near Shil village.

The measurement drive was being carried out in Shilphata area of the village in Thane district by the state PWD and National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the project. Protests began around 11 am when MNS workers disrupted work several times.

“We will continue to oppose this measurement drive and not let the project take off. Creation of jobs is more important than building a bullet train corridor. The government should also try to improve the existing infrastructure of the villages instead of building a train corridor,” said Avinash Jadhav, MNS Thane district chief.

The NHSRCL said the joint measurement survey was completed at Dive Anjur in Bhiwandi and Shil in Thane on Monday. “Despite the ruckus created by politically motivated people, the NHSRCL team conducted the survey. The mob that created the ruckus had no land in Shil and Dive Anjur. Residents of both villages support the project. District administration provided us security,” said a NHSRCL spokesperson.

