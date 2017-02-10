MNS corporator from Dadar arrested for sending ‘Lewd messages to woman’, gets bail

A MAHARASHTRA Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator from Dadar was arrested Thursday and promptly let out on bail for allegedly sending lewd text messages to a woman. Sudhir Jadhav (52), a sitting MNS corporator from ward 184 in Dadar, had sent lewd messages to a woman of his acquaintance. An FIR was filed against him at Dadar police station on February 7. “Jadhav had sent inappropriate messages to the complainant on the night of January 28. We arrested him today based on the complaint and will investigate further,” said Shantilal Jadhav, senior police inspector at Dadar police station.

The accused was produced in Bhoiwada court Thursday and posted bail for Rs 7,000. Jadhav’s wife Snehal, a former corporator, is contesting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections from the G-North ward.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the corporator at Dadar police station.