MNPS resolution: Maintain status quo, no change to basic nature, form of park

After a notification by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) included the Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) in the Dharavi Redevelopment Park last month, the Board of Governors of the MNP Society (MNPS) passed a resolution on Thursday stating the basic nature and form of the park should not be changed and the status quo must be maintained.

“Though the chief minister has categorically said in the House that there will be no change to the park, the members of the Board were keen that a resolution be passed. So a resolution has been passed that the form of the nature park should not be disturbed,” said UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner and MNPS Board Member.

While the issue was not listed in the agenda of MNPS’ 23rd meeting, it was raised by some of the members. “The matter was discussed during the meeting and the Chief Secretary assured us that there will be no change to the nature of the park,” said Professor Sharad Chaphekar, another Board member. However, Dr Manisha Kayande, a Board member and also a Shiv Sena spokesperson, was not satisfied with Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick’s response and felt the government’s effort to save the park was lacking.

“While the proposal was opposed from several quarters including MMRDA, the response by the Chief Secretary during the meeting was not convincing. He is also heading the SRA and while he said the park will not be touched, the notification has still not been withdrawn by the SRA. Once they take over the park, they can change the reservation,” she said.

The MMRDA also raised objection to the proposal and said it is a protected forest and cannot be used for development. However, they have sought time to provide details of the total forest area in the 16.86 hectares park.

“During the meeting, the Urban Development Secretary clarified that the park earlier too was a part of the Redevelopment Project, but was excluded and now it has been included again. However, the main concern of everyone in the Board was that the park should not be touched now. The objective is that the park should remain in its current form and no construction should come in. Now, it has been resolved,” added Madan.

