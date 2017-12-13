MMRDA’s Republic-Day tableau to feature Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The tableau presented by the MMRDA on the Republic Day in 2017. (Express Photo) The tableau presented by the MMRDA on the Republic Day in 2017. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will display a tableau of its projects during the Republic Day Parade of 2018. The tableau on January 26 will feature Metro projects and the proposed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

“We have invited bids for appointing a contractor to prepare the tableau, along with a jingle. Every year, we present a tableau of our key projects on Republic Day,” said Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director (PR), MMRDA.

The tableau, which will be 10 feet high and 29 feet long, will begin its journey from Shivaji Park in Dadar and travel to the Bandra Kurla Complex. Apart from the display, the tableau will also include a dance performance and a jingle. Last year, the tableau — displaying Metro Rail, MTHL, the road connecting Bandra Kurla Complex to Sea Link and the Chheda Nagar flyover — was prepared by M/s Aakarshak Graphics. The total expenditure for its preparation was Rs 18,87,850, including Rs 1,72,500 for the dance performance and Rs 1,15,000 for the preparation of the jingle.

