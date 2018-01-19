MMRDA to resurface Western Express Highway at Rs 33 crore

The MMRDA will be working on a 25-km stretch from Kherwadi junction to Dahisar toll naka. (File) The MMRDA will be working on a 25-km stretch from Kherwadi junction to Dahisar toll naka. (File)

Here’s good news for commuters travelling on the Western Express Highway. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon start retarring the arterial road at a cost of Rs 33 crore. “We will soon begin the work of renewing and strengthening the 10-lane carriageway. We will invite tenders for the work and should be in a position to appoint a contractor in two months,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The MMRDA will be working on a 25-km stretch from Kherwadi junction to Dahisar toll naka. “We will be using 50-mm dense bitumen macadam (dbm) and a 40-mm asphaltic concrete to resurface the road. We will be removing all the paver blocks and smoothen the surface. This will greatly improve the speed of traffic,” he added.

The decision to take up the work was taken after the authority gave consent in its meeting last week. The MMRDA could not find a contractor for pre-monsoon repairs of the Eastern and Western Express Highway last year.

“We had begun the process right before the monsoon but no contractor wanted to take up the work as they thought there would not be enough time to complete it. But this time we are beginning much in advance,” he said. To avoid such a situation the MMRDA proposes to take up the work of the most critical area before the monsoon and then complete the rest after the season ends.

“We can complete 75 per cent of the work before May 15. Of the 25 km, 15 km can be considered critical length and we will complete that. Whatever is pending will then be done after the monsoon,” he added.

The MMRDA is also constructing the Metro 7 corridor on the same stretch and the resurfacing work is likely to aggravate the traffic situation. “To avoid any traffic chaos we will only conduct the work during the night and it will be done in coordination with the traffic department,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA proposes to complete the work on the Eastern Express Highway before that. “We have already invited bids for the resurfacing of the EEH and it will most likely be completed before the monsoon,” he added. This will be the first time that the MMRDA will conduct the resurfacing work on the two arterial roads after it was handed over to them from the PWD last year.

