MMRDA to consider Civic body’s demand: Change in Metro 5 alignment on cards

The Metro 5 corridor is likely to cater to more commuters in Bhiwandi with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) considering a change in its alignment. The change was sought by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation to ensure that the Metro passes through the more populated part of the city. “The municipal corporation wants the Metro to go through the congested areas of the city, as it will benefit more people. There are not many commuters along the current alignment,” said a senior MMRDA official.

It is the second time that the MMRDA is changing the alignment of Metro 5 in Bhiwandi. Earlier, they had to change it due to right of way (ROW) issues. “Initially, we were going through the city but there were a lot of issues because of ROW. So, in consultation with the Bhiwandi corporation, we prepared an alternative alignment. Now, again their general body has passed a resolution that they want the original alignment. We will go by their local requirement because, ultimately they are the users,” said U P S Madan, the Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The 24.9-km Metro 5 corridor will connect the satellite cities of Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The corridor, along with Metro 6, received cabinet approval in October and the MMRDA proposes to invite bids for its construction soon. “Once we finalise the alignment with the corporation, we should be able to invite tenders,” Madan said.

