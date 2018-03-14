MMRDA to adopt PPP model initially for operation, maintenance of Metro corridors

As the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) prepares to operate around 300 km of Metro corridors in the city in next five to six years, it is considering to adopt the public-private partnership (PPP) model initially in the operation and maintenance (O&M) of these corridors.

“We are open to the idea of involving private players in O&M and the strategy is being finalised in consultation with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). We propose to involve a private party, at least to begin with for a few years. Since we will have a massive network in a short span of time, it will not be possible for a new organisation like ours to deal with. We may take some hand holding by some private partner to begin with, but in due course of time, we will become self sufficient,” said U P S Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Eventually, the MMRDA proposes to function on the same lines of DMRC, implementing projects and also being an operating and maintaining authority. “The final aim is to have an organisation on the lines of DMRC in Mumbai, which is a project implementing authority and also an operating and maintaining authority. Then we can create a new Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) or a new organisation that will operate all the lines, including the monorail, in Mumbai. The idea is there should be a single body dealing with all the corridors,” he added.

Similarly, as DMRC provides assistance to metro implementing bodies in other parts of the country, the MMRDA, after completing the construction of the Metro corridors in the city, may also consider providing its expertise to help construct similar corridors in other cities in India and even abroad. “Once we develop that kind of expertise and skills then we can help other cities and other countries. DMRC also helps some relatively less developed countries, who cannot afford the expertise of the rich countries. So they can go for Indian expertise, which will be very rich. We can provide both, execution as well as consultancy, it depends on the level of expertise we have gained and by when,” Madan added.

