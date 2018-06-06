MMRDA proposes plan to popularise use of bicycles

Mumbai Metro-politan Region Development Authority Mumbai Metro-politan Region Development Authority

The Mumbai Metro-politan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is considering to launch a “bicycle movement” in the city. “I am considering creating bicycle stands at Metro stations, a few dedicated cycle paths that will enable people to cycle to stations and back home. Bike-share system can also be considered if residents brace the concept. The system will provide bike-stations around Metro stations with parking facility. Should there be a reasonable response, introducing a ‘self-driven-cycle-cab’ can also be considered. One can take a cycle from a bike-station and reach another one to cross the distance”, said RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Rajeev said the “movement” will not only help the environment, but will also help combat traffic congestion.

“One cannot turn a blind eye to the way the world is responding to the environment call. Around 60 per cent of Finland and 57 per cent of Japan’s population uses bicycle. In Belgium and Switzerland, 48 per cent people uses bicycle, while 37.2 per cent of China too uses bicycles. There’s a bicycle movement in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, United States of America. In fact, it’s the Bogota’s bicycle movement, which began in 1974 and became a Colombian tradition, is now spreading around the world,” he said.

MMRDA’s earlier plans to have a dedicated cycle lane in BKC was not successful with other vehicles also driving on the lane. ENS

