MMRDA plans drone survey for other Metro lines

AFTER SUCCESSFULLY conducting an aerial survey using unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones for Metro 2B and 4, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) now plans to invite bids to use them for work on the other Metro lines as well. “The drone survey has given us good results and we want to use them for the other lines as well. But we cannot extend the scope of these bids and so will invite tenders for them sometime this month,” says a senior MMRDA official. The drones are attached with 360 degrees camera and provide up to 3 millimeter accuracy. While surveys have begun in Mumbai, they are still pending for Metro 4 connecting Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli as the Thane police are yet to grant permission.

“We should receive the permissions from Thane police by the coming week,” he adds.

Apart from saving time the aerial survey also helps them achieve greater accuracy and avoid false claims for compensation.

“When we do land survey, often affected people claim to have more area than they actually own to get more compensation. Sometimes after the survey is complete they construct on more area to claim more. Now with drones capturing things as it is we have clear proof of all structures,” adds the official.

Drones have also been used to conduct survey for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) near Panvel.

The MMRDA also plans to use the survey details to identify pockets with growth prospects and use them for future information.

