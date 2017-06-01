MMRDA official inspects pre-monsoon work

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan inspected the alignment of the 25-km-long Western Express Highway from Mahim Causeway to Dahisar (E) to ensure minimum inconvenience to commuters. He said pre-monsoon work such as desilting of nullahs along both sides of the road had been completed. He instructed officials concerned to complete the remaining works as early as possible. “It is very important to finish the road work in time for smooth traffic flow,” he said.

Madan also inspected construction of the 16.5-km long Andheri-E to Dahisar-E Metro corridor and promised that all piling, pile caps and pier work will be completed before the monsoon to ensure that it does not cause hindrance to traffic flow during the monsoon.

“The MMRDA control room has been set up with a view to avoid inconvenience to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at various project sites being implemented by the authority,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner.

