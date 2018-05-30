MMRDA may deploy response teams to deal with monsoon emergencies

Weeks after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) blamed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for possible water-logging in the city during the monsoon due to the construction of Metro corridors in the city, the MMRDA plans to deploy emergency response teams in all packages.

The teams will be tasked to deal with any kind of eventuality on site during the monsoon. “We have deployed teams across the two corridors and in case of any water-logging due to the construction activity, they will immediately be put in to action,” said a senior MMRDA official. The team consists of 10 labourers and one engineer, along with a pothole repairing vehicle. It will have bitumen and cold mix to fix potholes on an urgent basis. Since MMRDA hasn’t conducted any pre-monsoon repairs on the Western Express Highway this year, this could be an essential service. The vehicle will also have de-watering pumps that can take care of water-logged roads.

“MMRDA will have a control room and we have shared the number. If people have any issues during the monsoon with regard to the Metro construction like potholes or water-logging they can call the control room and the emergency team will reach the site with the vehicle,” he added.

There will also be regular patrolling of the work sites during the night by the contractor’s and consultant’s staff. MMRDA has put in place safety nets to cover excavated sites to prevent any accidents on site.

