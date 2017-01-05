MMRDA invites tenders for design, construction of stations, viaducts for new Metro routes

Approved by the state government in September last year, the development body is speeding up the work on the Metro lines to complete them by 2021. Approved by the state government in September last year, the development body is speeding up the work on the Metro lines to complete them by 2021.

After a grand bhoomipujan in December by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is gearing up to kick off preparatory work on the DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B and Wadala to Kasarvadavali Metro-4 routes. They have invited tenders to design and construct elevated viaducts and stations.

The 23.5-km long DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor, estimated to cost Rs 10,986 crore, has been divided into five packages — ESIC Nagar to Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar to ILFS in BKC, MTNL Metro to Chembur, Diamond Garden to Mandale (Depot).

Tenders will be awarded for these packages and for designing and constructing elevated viaducts for railway crossings near Kurla on Central Railway and near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Similarly, tenders to design and construct elevated viaducts and stations on the 32-km long Wadala to Kasarvadavali routes are also invited for 5 packages — Wadala to Amar Mahal Junction, Garodia Nagar to Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar to Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station to Majiwada and Kapurbawdi to Kasarvadavali. This line is estimated to cost Rs 14,549 crore.

Once the tenders are awarded, the construction on both the lines will begin simultaneously in May-June 2017. Approved by the state government in September last year, the development body is speeding up the work on the Metro lines to complete them by 2021.