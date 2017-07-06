MMRDA fixes consultant for integrated ticketing system

MMRDA has finalised a consultant for the integrated ticketing system, a proposed single-ticket system for multi-modal mass transit. MMRDA has finalised a consultant for the integrated ticketing system, a proposed single-ticket system for multi-modal mass transit.

After a long delay, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finalised a consultant for the integrated ticketing system, a proposed single-ticket system for multi-modal mass transit. This is the first such project in India that will allow commuters to travel in Metro, monorail, BEST buses and local trains using a single smart card-based ticket.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has been chosen as consultant for the project. Officials said the firm had implemented a similar project in New South Wales in Australia. “They will submit the detailed project report in five months,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. The consultants will help MMRDA give specifications for the system and also finalise a vendor for its implementation.

“The bidding for implementation will be completed in eight months,” said an MMRDA official. Earlier, the MMRDA had finalised Transport for London as consultants for the project. However, the authority could not take it forward owing to high costs.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App