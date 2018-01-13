MMRDA clears construction of Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill

The 350-ft memorial will be constructed in Dadar by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited — the sole bidder — at a cost of Rs 709 crore — 14 per cent higher than the estimated Rs 622 crore. The 350-ft memorial will be constructed in Dadar by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited — the sole bidder — at a cost of Rs 709 crore — 14 per cent higher than the estimated Rs 622 crore.

Construction of Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill at a cost of Rs 709 crore was approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at a meeting on Friday. While the Executive Committee had approved the project in a meeting last month, the MMRDA sought a revised approval from the Authority.

“The project has already been approved and the work order has been given. We sought a revised administrative approval today (Friday),” said Dilip Kawathkar, the Joint Project Director, (PR), MMRDA.

The Authority also approved the Detailed Project Report of the Metro 4 extension to Gaimukh in Thane. “The dividing line between the city and its metropolitan region is getting thinner and thinner, in turn, increasing the demand for commuting options. Now, we have approved the extension to the Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor up to Gaimukh and we are bringing another Metro corridor — Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-5 — to the metropolitan region. We will put in all efforts to make everyone’s commute easy and comfortable”, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after the meeting.

The 2.7-km extension in Metro 4A will add two stations – Gowniwada and Gaimukh — to the 32-km long Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor.

At an estimated cost of Rs 949 crore, it is likely to be funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The project will now be recommended to the state government for its approval and the MMRDA hopes to complete it by March 2022.

“The two-station extension will add about 1.5 lakh riders to the 8.7 lakh commuters who will be ferried by the Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor,” said U P S Madan, the Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

