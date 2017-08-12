MMRDA calls for fresh bid for Metro 2B stations

While the MMRDA expected the cost of Metro 2B to be around Rs 1,900 crore, they received bids worth 25 percent more than that in the previous attempts. (File photo) While the MMRDA expected the cost of Metro 2B to be around Rs 1,900 crore, they received bids worth 25 percent more than that in the previous attempts. (File photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday invited fresh bids for the design and construction of 11 stations on the Metro 2B corridor. These bids have been invited for stations that include ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanawati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra (West), MMRDA Office, Income Tax Office and ILFS on the DN Nagar-Mankhurd corridor. This is the second time MMRDA is inviting bids for the corridor after they received bids quoting a much higher price than expected.

While the MMRDA expected the cost of Metro 2B to be around Rs 1,900 crore, they received bids worth 25 percent more than that in the previous attempts. “The bids that we had received were 25 percent more than the expected cost and so we are inviting bids again. For now we have invited bids only for two packages and they are worth Rs 998 crore,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The MMRDA had first invited bids for the 23.5 km corridor in January along with the Metro 4 corridor. However, when they were opened last week they were found to have been more than the expected cost.

