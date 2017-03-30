MMRDA budget: Special focus on transport projects

The MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in its budget for this year, has placed special focus on transport projects, mainly the Metro Rail projects currently underway.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 6,976.50 crore for the MMRDA for 2017-18, a five per cent increase from the Rs 6,647 crore that the authority had finalised for last year.

“I want to ensure that anyone should be able to reach anywhere in one hour and the commute must be easy, comfortable and congestion-free. The Metro corridors are the future of this city. Mumbaikars should feel proud to use public transport rather than private vehicles. Use of public transport saves time, fuel and also improves environment”, said Fadnavis.

This year, the allocation for Metro projects increased almost by fifty percent as compared to last year with more Metro lines under construction now.

The MMRDA has allocated Rs 3210 crore for the city’s upcoming seven metro lines— Rs.1,000 crore each for the under construction Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro 2A and Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E) Metro 7, Rs. 800 crore for the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3, Rs 200 crore each for DN Nagar to Mandale Metro 2B and Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali Metro 4 and Rs 5 crore each for Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro 5 and Swami Samarth Nagar-JVLR-SEEPZ-Kanjurmarg -Vikhroli EEH Metro 6.

With the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link from Sewri to Nhava Sheva also to begin this year, a sum of

Rs 1,200 crore has been set aside for it.

The much-delayed project received a push last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it. The surveys for the sea link have begun and MMRDA plans to begin construction after the monsoon to complete it by 2019.

The long-pending Phase II of the monorail, which is set to be operational by the middle of this year, has also received Rs 208 crore for speedy completion. While the Phase I connecting Chembur with Wadala sees poor ridership, MMRDA hopes that the completion of Phase II will change the fortunes for the monorail.

Meanwhile, funds allocated to several projects like Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial, Wadala Truck Terminal, improvement of road network outside MMR and Mithi River Development and Protection have drastically reduced from last year.

The Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills Compound has received only a Rs 50 crore allocation.

“We recently got possession of the land and so we may not need more than Rs 50 crore. If there is a need later we can always make provisions for it. This year we want to focus mainly on the Metros as the primary need for Mumbaikars,” says Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson.

The planning body has also cut down on the allocation for improvement of the Bandra Kurla Complex by 55 percent, which it aims to transform into Smart-BKC. The allocation has been reduced to 75 crore from 171 crore. It plans to connect the area with Sion, Bandra and Kurla Stations with electric/ hybrid buses.

To improve connectivity to BKC a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made for the construction of an elevated road extending the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road up to Vakola bridge on the Western Express Highway.

A similar provision of Rs 20 crore has been made to decongest Chheda Nagar junction in Chembur by constructing two flyovers and an elevated road.

It has further allocated Rs 700-crore for the development of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, providing better connectivity with the help of flyovers, creek bridges and road network to Mumbai and other areas.

“The immense potential of the metropolitan region has attracted an allocation of Rs.700 crore. The region is full of opportunities and is attracting people, in turn, requiring infrastructure development on the whole. The Authority has been implementing various projects in this region like flyovers, ROBs, creek bridges and road network to develop the region,” said Mr UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

