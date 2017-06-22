MMRC receives bids from six firms for Metro 3 rolling stock

The six interested entities are from India, Japan, China, Spain and France. (Pradip Das) The six interested entities are from India, Japan, China, Spain and France. (Pradip Das)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) has received six applications from companies seeking pre-qualification for the design and supply of rolling stock for Metro 3. The six interested entities are from India, Japan, China, Spain and France.

The interested entities include Alstom Transport India Ltd India & Alstom Transport S A France (Consortium), CAF S A, Spain, CRRC Nanjing, CRRC Changchun & CRRC International Corporation Ltd China (Consortium), Hitachi Ltd, Japan, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Japan and BHEL (Consortium) India & Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan.

After evaluating these bids, the MMRC will invite tenders from companies shortlisted out of these six, in consultation with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is funding 57 per cent of the project cost. “To cater to heavy passenger loads, the state-of-the-art rolling stock will be procured, which will also be equipped with the features of driver-less train operations,” said SK Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

The Metro implementing body will procure 31 trains of eight cars each. The cars will be 22.6-metre-long and 3.2-metre-wide with four gates per car. The contract will include design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the rolling stock.

In a bid to boost the Centre’s Make in India campaign, the Metro body had placed a condition during the bidding process that 75 per cent of trains that will run on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route would be made in India.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App