MMRC plans fresh rehabilitation plan for affected residents and shopowners

After the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) organised several meetings with people affected by the construction of the Metro Rail 3 in Girgaum and Kalbadevi, a revised rehabilitation plan is to be prepared in the coming days. “We have almost completed 80 to 90 per cent of the individual meetings and hope to complete the rest by the first week of January. The plan should reach them soon and then we will have a second round of discussions,” said R Ramana, Executive Director (Planning), MMRC.

The construction of the 33.5-km underground Metro connecting Colaba with SEEPZ will affect around 115 homes and 271 commercial establishments. After the completion of the Metro rail project, MMRC plans to rehabilitate the displaced people in the same area.

While all commercial establishments will be rehabilitated in spaces with 20 per cent more carpet area, families living in less than 200-sqft homes will be resettled in 405-sqft areas, those living in 200 to 325-sqft homes will receive double the area and those with houses 400 sqft or more will get 35 per cent more area.

Though initially the residents and shopowners in the area were reluctant to give up their spaces, after the meetings with MMRC, the affected people appear to be coming around to accept the rehabilitation plan. “There is no doubt that we will have to move from here. So, we have decided to accept what they have to offer. It works for us as well. Apart from a 20 per cent increase in shop area, we will also be the owners of the shop. We are currently tenants in this building,” said the manager of a shop in the area.

Meanwhile, for the duration of the construction, the residents and shopowners will have to move out of the area and the rent for the alternative accommodation will be paid by MMRC according to market rates.

In the absence of a written plan from MMRC, some residents remain skeptical about the terms promised by the authorities. “They want us to vacate our premises by April, but until we get these terms in writing we will not vacate our shops. They have made many promises in meetings, but we cannot be sure they will keep their word four years later,” said a resident.

Guru Kumar Shetye, a general storeowner in Girgaum, said the relocation would result in heavy losses and has asked MMRC to compensate for it.

Ramana has rejected the demand, saying, “We had given them the option to move to Andheri or Kurla, where we have ready tenements. But they demanded alternative accommodation in the same area. Since we are already spending a huge sum of money for that, we cannot be compensating them as well.”

The meetings organised by MMRC have not entirely allayed the fears of local residents. “After the meeting on December 9, the authorities were supposed to get back to us in 10 days with the minutes of the meeting and the final plan. But we are yet to receive it. These long gaps in reaching out to us entirely defeats the purpose of the meetings,” said Shetye.

A building housing seven-eight shops is said to be out of the rehabilitation plan. But while the owner of a cement shop is sure his shop is safe, the owner of a stationery shop fears it will be demolished. “MMRC has never called me to any of the meetings. They haven’t told me whether my shop will go or not,” said Munira, the shopowner.