MMRC likely to open another steel deck at Vidhan Bhavan Metro station site

Traffic at Nariman Point, caused by Metro 3 construction, will ease considerably. (Express photo by Pradip Das) Traffic at Nariman Point, caused by Metro 3 construction, will ease considerably. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will soon open up another road to vehicular traffic, with another steel deck nearing completion at the site of the proposed Vidhan Bhavan Metro station. This should considerably ease traffic congestion, caused due to Metro 3 construction work, at Nariman Point.

“We will open the deck on Barrister Rajni Patel Marg by April 15 to allow smooth movement of traffic there. We have already opened another deck on Free Press Journal Marg to allow traffic on the other side of the road,” said S K Gupta, director (projects), MMRC.

Decks are erected over under-construction stations to allow traffic to move smoothly while construction work continues below. The MMRC has erected steel decks and opened them up to traffic at four locations — Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Hutatma Chowk and Marol — along the 33.5-km Metro corridor.

“We will fill these roads and reinstate them after construction of the stations are completed by end of 2020,” Gupta said.

While the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor will have 27 stations, decking will be required only at 18 locations where construction work will obstruct traffic flow. While most of the decks will be made of steel, four decks — at Shitladevi, Dadar, Worli and Acharya Atre Marg — will be made of concrete.

“Although concrete decks are faster to make, they will go to waste after the Metro construction work is completed. The steel, from steel decks, can be removed and sold as scrap material. It is eventually a contractor’s prerogative to decide the kind of decking to be used,” Gupta added.

