MMRC construction: Cattle shed owners who will be displaced face uncertain future

While activists and political leaders have been up in arms over tree-cutting at Aarey Colony for the Metro 3 carshed, there is no clarity on the rehabilitation of cattle shed owners who will be displaced by the project, with both the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and the dairy development department claiming it is the other’s responsibility. According to the MMRC plan, cattle shed owners at a plot opposite the car depot will have to move out, for the construction of a ramp. The ramp is to help the underground Metro rise to ground level before entering the car depot.

The ramp’s construction will lead to the demolition of 40 residential quarters and one cattle shed on Unit 19 of the Milk Colony. The quarters are home to over 50 families and the shed has 30 animals living in it. The MMRC claims that it is the dairy development department’s responsibility to rehabilitate these families, as they are licensees of their land. “The people living there are the licensees of the dairy department, and so they have to ensure their rehabilitation. We had earlier proposed a site for rehabilitation, but the department said they would take care of the matter. Now, it is their responsibility to allot a land. If they want us to construct the quarters, we can do that, but the land will have to be allotted by them,” said R Ramana, Executive Director (Planning), MMRC.

On their part, the dairy department says that since the project is the MMRC’s, the cattle shed owners are their project affected people (PAP) and hence their responsibility. “The people are going to be displaced for their project, and so it is their responsibility to provide them suitable alternative location. However, if the government orders us to rehabilitate them, we will do so,” said NV Rathod, CEO, dairy development department.

In this tussle, cattle owners stand to lose the most, as they find the solutions offered by both the agencies are not feasible for their livelihood. Back in 2014, the MMRC had suggested rehabilitating them on a nearby plot, but the matter was never taken further. Last month, in a meeting with the dairy department, it was suggested that they could be moved to vacant quarters in any of the 31 units of the Aarey Milk Colony. However, this proposal was shot down by the licensees.

“We need to be around our animals all day long and living away from them will be difficult for our profession. Illegal slum dwellers nearby have been rehabilitated in JB Nagar, but we, as legal licensees of this place, are finding it hard to get rehabilitation,” said Mohammed Nandolia, a cattle shed owner. The residents further feel that the construction of the metro line so near their animal sheds would be detrimental to their well being. “The constant noise during the construction and even later when the train begins plying will cause a lot of disturbance to our animals. It is bound to reduce the milk production and also affect their health,” said IJ Singh, a licencee whose shed will be displaced. These licencees have been conducting their business from the area since 1952, when their ancestors were brought from different parts of the city to Aarey for their milk business.

Despite a court order preventing any metro work in Aarey, the MMRC began their soil survey on Unit 19 on Thursday amid intense police protection. The licencees have raised worries over this as they are yet to receive any notice regarding the work on their land.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now