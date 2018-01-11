MMC launches app for patients to access doctors’ qualification

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), a statutory body that registers allopathic doctors and looks into cases of medical negligence, launched a mobile application Wednesday for patients to access details and qualifications of doctors treating them, in an attempt to raise awareness about bogus doctors pretending to be qualified doctors.

The first of its kind application was inaugurated by Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday.

It contains data on 1.4 lakh doctors registered with the state council.

A quick browse of the App shows name, registration number, qualifications and date of registration of individual doctors for the patient. For doctors, it offers online registration facility for provisional or permanent registration with the council, a process that traditionally requires a visit to the Mumbai headquarters. Doctors wanting to shift their registration from Maharashtra to another state can also apply on the mobile App.

Currently available on Google playstore, the application can be downloaded free of cost. According to MMC president Dr Shivkumar Utture, the App will be helpful to patients who cannot differentiate whether qualifications of a doctor are fake or genuine.

