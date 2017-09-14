MMC Act to be implemented in state to control mosquitoes

With mosquito-borne diseases on the rise in the state, the public health department is planning to expand the scope of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (MMC Act), 1888, to the entire state to effectively act against offenders allowing mosquito breeding in private spaces. With mosquito-borne diseases on the rise in the state, the public health department is planning to expand the scope of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (MMC Act), 1888, to the entire state to effectively act against offenders allowing mosquito breeding in private spaces.

With mosquito-borne diseases on the rise in the state, the public health department is planning to expand the scope of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (MMC Act), 1888, to the entire state to effectively act against offenders allowing mosquito breeding in private spaces.

In a meeting held by state Health Minister Deepak Sawant and senior state health officials on Monday, it was decided to seek the opinion of the law and judiciary department on enforcing sections of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Act in state.

“This will be similar to Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act initially limited to only Mumbai and later enforced in the entire state,” said Dr Satish Pawar, director at the Directorate of Health Services. The state government plans to pick specific sections from MMC Act, such as reporting of certain communicable diseases, sections on water and sanitation, and legal action taken for allowing mosquito breeding.

The most important section the state hopes to implement is Section 381 of MMC Act that allows civic body to prosecute a person found guilty of allowing mosquito breeding in public or personal space. The fine ranges between Rs 2,000-10,000. Section 381(B) of the Act deals with those who default on making water tanks mosquito proof.

In June, BMC found maximum mosquito breeding in public buildings.

The public works department buildings had 536 non-mosquito proof spots, central railways had 446 spots and central public works department was found with 252 breeding spots. Western railways owned 636 buildings, where 3.7 per cent tanks had no mosquito proofing. Central railways, which owns 577 premises, had a significant 23.5 per cent breeding spots. All government agencies were issued notices by BMC.

“The fine is minimal. Offenders are let off easily which is why we have been asking to increase it to prevent multiple offences,” Dr Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer, BMC, said. With monsoon receding and weather conducive for viral infection to multiply, the state is taking special efforts to control malaria and dengue, both spread by mosquito. In Mumbai itself, 271 malaria cases and 102 dengue cases were recorded since September 1.

While malaria is carried by anopheles, dengue is spread by aedes aegypti. Indoors, aedes mosquito breeds in feng-shui plants, flower pots, fish tanks, unused tyres and petri-dishes. “We are expecting a spike in dengue, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis in the coming days because of flooding in Mumbai. Steps have been taken to ensure medicines are adequately stocked,” a civic official said. Dr Pradeep Awate, state epidermiologist, said H1N1 cases have also been high. In the state, 4,628 have been diagnosed with H1N1 infection, including 488 who succumbed until August end.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App