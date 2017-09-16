MLA’s car rams into traffic police chowki, driver booked

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A FOUR-WHEELER belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sardar Tara Singh rammed into a traffic police chowki on the Mulund Link Road injuring the driver and a police constable late on Thursday night. The police chowki was damaged and two dogs were killed.

The car was being driven by the legislator’s driver, Mahendra Gupta, who had dropped Singh at his Mulund residence and was returning to his Bhandup house. It is suspected that Gupta was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place, said police. An officer from Mulund police station said the incident took place around 12.45 am when Gupta was headed towards Bhandup after filling up petrol in the car.

“He was going at a high speed on the wrong side of the road and hit a four-wheeler. Then the speeding vehicle hit a traffic police chowki further down the road when the driver tried to take a turn. As a result, the front counter and the wall of the chowki was damaged and some of the things kept on the roof fell on policemen in the chowki,” the officer said.

Constable Umesh Billa (49) of the Mulund traffic division was injured. Two dogs that were near the chowki were killed. Billa and the car driver were taken to the nearby Agarwal Hospital. The Mulund police have registered an FIR against the driver for rash and negligent driving, endangering personal safety of others and under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

An officer said: “Currently, the driver is recuperating at the hospital. Once he is discharged, we will place him under formal arrest. We have sent his blood samples to check alcohol content in his blood.”

Case against two

In another incident, the Sahar police registered a case against two persons for allegedly beating up one Mohammad Malik (39) with an iron rod on his head after the latter told a driver that he was driving in the wrong lane. According to Sahar police, the incident took place around 9 am on Thursday near Marol Naka in Andheri east. The local police have registered a case of causing hurt and intimidation.

