MLA seeks court’s nod to file FIR against police officer

MLA Ramesh Kadam, who was arrested last week for “threatening and abusing” a policeman, approached a court seeking permission to file an FIR against the police officer. Kadam claimed that the assistant police inspector (API), who was leading a police escort team to take him to JJ Hospital, had demanded Rs 25,000 from him and had begun abusing him after he refused. The court has allowed the application, directing jail authorities to take him to Nagpada police station.

On Monday, Kadam filed an application before Special Judge A D Tankhiwale to file a police complaint. “By way of this application…accused Ramesh Kadam is seeking permission to appear before Nagpada police station authorities to lodge the FIR against API. I find no reason to reject the application. The Byculla jail authorities are hereby directed to send accused Ramesh Kadam to Nagpada police station forthwith on his reporting to the jail authorities,” the court said. Advocate Tapasya Awsare, who represents Kadam, said that the MLA is likely to approach the police station on Tuesday.

Last week, a video of Kadam abusing a policeman leading an escort party had been widely circulated, leading to an FIR against him. Kadam has been booked under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said that when Kadam was being taken for a medical check-up, he got into an argument with the API and then began abusing him. One of the policemen took a video of the incident which went viral, leading to an inquiry by the zonal deputy commissioner and a subsequent complaint against Kadam.

On Monday, Kadam submitted before the special court that he was apprehensive about the police taking his complaint and that he was willing to file a private complaint in the court. “So, I request to be sent to the police station first to file an FIR,” he said. Kadam, an MLA from Solapur, who had contested with a ticket from the Nationalist Congress Party, was arrested in 2015 by the CID.

The agency claimed that Kadam misappropriated funds allegedly to the tune of Rs 312 crore of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal, which he headed as chairman. Kadam, who was lodged at Arthur Road jail earlier, was transferred to Byculla prison a few months ago. Both Kadam and the prison authorities filed counter complaints against each other before the court. Recently, Byculla prison authorities, too, have written to the court, seeking Kadam to be transferred again. The plea is yet to be decided.

