MLA requests official to list Sena for its threats to quit govt ‘numerous times’

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to the Director of Guinness World Records requesting him to register a record in the name of Sena for having threatened to withdraw support from the Maharashtra government numerous times.

“We would like to register a record on his (Uddhav Thackeray’s) behalf for announcing a number of times that his party Shiv Sena would withdraw support to the Maharashtra government,” read Rane’s letter dated June 14.

Rane, an MLA from Kankavli Assembly constituency of Sindhudurg district in Konkan region, requested the director of Guinness World Records that threats to withdraw support to the government could be treated as a fresh category and the Shiv Sena genuinely “deserves” it (to be listed).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rane said: “The Shiv Sena and it’s party chief have been sincerely threatening the BJP-led state government with pulling out the support. However their threats have remain threats till date. I can bet no other political parties, at least in India, has ever threatened to quit the government as many times as Shiv Sena has.”

He added: “I am very sure that they will continue to announce such threats for the next two-and-a-half-years without actually quitting the government. Hence, they deserve to have this record in their name. And I am actually looking forward to it and hope they get it.” Rane also tweeted the letter.

