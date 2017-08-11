MLA Ramesh Kadam seeks permission to use laptop in jail

Kadam, an MLA from Solapur, submitted in the court that he was a representative of people and wanted access to a laptop to raise questions in the Assembly. (File – Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Kadam, an MLA from Solapur, submitted in the court that he was a representative of people and wanted access to a laptop to raise questions in the Assembly. (File – Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

MLA Ramesh Kadam on Thursday sought permission from the court to use a laptop in prison. Kadam, who is currently lodged in Byculla Jail for his alleged involvement in a corruption case, told the court that he wanted to participate in the ongoing legislative session by submitting questions online for the question hour and calling attention. The prosecution, however, objected to his plea claiming that the batteries of the laptop could explode and cause a blast in the prison.

While the session concludes on Friday, the application filed by Kadam a few weeks ago, came up in the court only on Thursday. Kadam, an MLA from Solapur, submitted in the court that he was a representative of people and wanted access to a laptop to raise questions in the Assembly. Kadam contended that in the age of digitisation, one can send questions online. “Under the Representation of the People Act, I should be allowed to do that by being allowed access to a laptop in jail,” Kadam argued. He said he would only access the laptop during “non-bandi” hours in the prison and return it to the jail authorities. He further said the jail officials can monitor his usage.

Special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan objected to the application stating that since laptops have lithium batteries there is a possibility of it causing an explosion. Chavan submitted that according to the provisions of the Maharashtra jail manual, 1963, anything that could cause hurt or assist a prison in assault or escape, is prohibited in jail. “The battery can explode or it can be caused to explode. It can also be used for physical assault. The Assembly session is also practically over,” Chavan told the court.

Kadam, however, contended that electronic items like television sets are allowed in prison and there is no instance of an explosion caused by them. He also argued on a few more applications, including one seeking permission to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kadam said he was ready to pay for the police security team. He told the court that he wanted to meet the CM to discuss issues like electricity, water and roads in his constituency as well as the alleged custodial death of Byculla prison inmate Manjula Shetye.

Another application filed by Kadam was to seek evaluation of all his properties attached in the case. In March, the state Criminal Investigation Department had been allowed by the court to attach movable and immovable properties belonging to Kadam worth over Rs 135 crore. Kadam submitted that while the CID claimed that the properties were worth Rs 135 crore, their value was much higher.

“Different investigating agencies have arrived at various value of the properties. I seek for the court to appoint an evaluator so that an exact amount can be reached,” Kadam said. Chavan objected to the plea stating that a previous order by the court had said liability cannot be fixed at the trial stage.

The court has reserved the orders till next week.

Kadam was arrested in 2015 with the CID claiming that he misappropriated funds of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Magasvargiya Vikas Mahamandal, which he headed as the chairman.

