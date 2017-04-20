MLA hostel electricity supply snapped for five minutes

The Manora MLA Hostel in Nariman Point had its power supply disconnected for around five minutes owing to a confusion between the Public Works Department (PWD) and electricity supplier Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

According to BEST officials, the supply to the hostel was disconnected because the PWD, which maintains the hostel, had not paid electricity bills worth Rs17.23 lakh. “Arrears worth more than Rs 17 lakh were pending for a long time. So, the supply was disconnected,” said a BEST official.

The PWD, however, claimed that the incident occurred because of a confusion on the part of the BEST.

The supply was restored within minutes when the PWD produced receipts of payment of the pending bills. “The bill was paid by March 7 but the BEST had not updated that in its books. When we produced the receipts, the supply was restored,” said Pradnya Walke, the executive engineer of the PWD. The bills were paid in two installments, one on February 13 and the other on March 7.

