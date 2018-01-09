MKM says no plans to call bandh, hold rally against Dalits

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has decided not to hold any street agitation or bandh fearing greater isolation of the community following polarisation that has brought Dalits and other backward communities together across Maharashtra. The top leadership of Marathas also believes any attempt to take to street at this moment could be counter-productive for the dominant community in wake of the Bhima Koregaon incident where Dalits were perceived to be at the receiving end.

However, Maratha leaders said pressure was mounting within the community in villages to counter the protests by Dalit groups. The organisation has taken a serious note of the strong rumours across Maharashtra that Marathas would call a bandh on Tuesday in retaliation.

MKM leader and coordinator Rajendra Kondane said, “We have convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future plans. But we are not going to hold any street rally or state bandh tomorrow. The Maratha leaders believe since the state government has already ordered a judicial probe in the Bhima Koregaon incident, we should wait for the report. Moreover, MKM is of the view any attempt by the Maratha community to stage protest even silently would not auger well for the society in the given situation.”

He said the MKM strongly felt this was not the right moment to hold any bandh or demonstration.

“Though the Bhima Koregaon incident has exposed the attack against the Dalits, socially it has proved more detrimental for the Maratha community. Apart from a loss of life (a Maratha youth died in the violence), questions are being raised about the role of the community in the entire episode. But what is being overlooked is the financial damage incurred by the people in the villages,” said another senior Maratha leader who did not wish to be named.

The MKM believes the Bhima Koregaon incident was the outcome of a village dispute between the two communities and it was almost settled. MKM leaders said flaring up the issue appeared to be the handiwork of some “outsiders”.

While Marathas constitute 30 per cent of the state’s population, Dalits, tribals and OBCs together account for up to 52 per cent.

The Maratha leaders admitted the dispute triggered over a flex that came up on the tomb of a Dalit (Mahar) man, Ganpat Gaikwad, in Vadhu Budruk village on December 22. Members of the Dalit community had put up the flex to highlight Gaikwad’s services to warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji who was killed by Moghul emperor Aurangzeb.

According to the Dalits, it was Gaikwad who had collected and stitched the body of Sambhaji and gave a decent cremation to him.

The Maratha families objected, arguing that the credit for giving a honourable cremation to Sambjaji went to their community. The two families who collected and sewed the body of the warrior king belonged to the Maratha community. They substantiated their claim by citing how their surname, which was Patil, was changed to Vechale (collected) and Shivale (stitched) due to the services provided by them.

The assertion of the Marathas was countered by the Dalits who felt their service to Sambhaji was being undermined. The Dalit villagers tried to assert their claim pointing to the memorial of Gantap Gaikwad.

The Marathas, however, believe Gaikwad’s memorial came up only a few years ago and therefore it could not be taken as the absolute historical fact.

MKM and RPI (A) leaders indicated that the origin of the dispute was due to the flex. RPI(A) president and Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale said, “I had personally held discussions after the incident and peace was restored. Therefore, it makes us suspect there were outsiders who were plotting caste conflict.”

The MKM, however, says 3.5 lakh Dalits clearly outnumbered the Marathas whose strength would not have been more than 250 at Bhima Koregaon.

The MKM believes the any challenge would bring animosity among the Marathas against Dalits and vice versa.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App