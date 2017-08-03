Mizoram House: Where patients fight cancer together

C Ngunlianchunga at the hospital. Tabassum Barnagarwala C Ngunlianchunga at the hospital. Tabassum Barnagarwala

On the two floors of a Parel building owned by the Mizoram government, cancer is a common foe. As an old Mizo woman peels pomegranate for everyone and another cooks food, a teen plays guitar to entertain older patients. On weekends, all patients dress up to tour the city. “We are a close-knit community. We laugh and fight the disease together,” says Alinery Lianhlawng, who has been in Mumbai since May with her aunt who has a brain tumour. The two travelled over 3,000 km from a village near Aizawl to Mumbai to undergo treatment at the Tata Memorial hospital. Like them, in 2015 and 2016, 359 and 337 cancer patients, respectively, stayed in the Mizoram House for cancer treatment. This year, 158 Mizo patients have sought shelter.

Two floors in the white and orange building, a lane away from the hospital, were purchased by the Mizoram government 18 years ago with the intention to house students, tourists and patients for short stays. “But mostly cancer patients have been staying for long-term treatment. There are so many who come here from Mizoram,” says Deputy Resident Commissioner, V Zaithanmawia. Three flats have been combined with double bunkers to house at least 60-70 people. Each patient pays Rs 80 for lodging and Rs 90 for food per day.

Currently, the minister of state for disaster and animal husbandry, C Ngunlianchunga, is undergoing radiation and chemotherapy for rectum cancer at the Tata hospital. “The infrastructure and facility for cancer treatment in Aizawl is not so good. We have to travel long distances because this hospital provides the best treatment. We have such houses for Mizo patients in Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and other states,” Ngunlianchunga says.

MLA S Laldingliana who has put up at Mizoram House started radiation therapy on Tuesday for esophageal cancer. Till a few days ago, cabinet minister for tourism, John Rotluangliana, had stayed at the Mizoram House for weeks for oral cancer treatment. In a fast-paced crowded city, coupled with cultural and language barriers, the Mizoram House has glued all patients and relatives together to handle the tedious treatment process. “When I first came, I found the space cramped. We are used to living in open spaces,” laughs professor C Lalthlengliana, who suffers from oral cancer. In a month, he adds, everyone has become like family. “When I go to hospital, someone from here will accompany me to make the process of waiting in queues or meeting doctors easier.”

On Sundays, all patients go for shopping together. “We know all about Colaba and Bandra streets,” the professor smiles. Cancer treatment can take from months to years, depending on the number of chemotherapy or radiation cycles one needs. In the main hall of the Mizoram house, a picture of a Mizo woman who battled cancer in the same building for 15 years, remains hanging from a wall. “She passed away few weeks ago in Aizawl. But not before she made several friends here,” says P C John, a translator with the Tata hospital and the Mizoram government.

As an old patient enters, falling on a relative’s shoulder for support, all other patients and relatives huddle around him to inquire about his health. “This is what makes treatment easier — social support,” Alinery, who is also the secretary of Mizoram Patient Welfare Board in Mumbai, says.

Patients pool in money to buy grocery and cook together. “We have arranged for a karaoke session on Wednesday to distract the patients,” Alinery says. This weekend, the patients plan to visit the Mount Mary Church in Bandra. Knowing that the treatment can have many side-effects and causes uneasiness, the welfare board has purchased air conditioners for every room. The members are hopeful that once the government agrees to bear the electricity cost, they will be able to use the ACs for patients’ comfort.

The Tata hospital receives over 80,000 cancer patients every year. Most of the patients from the north-east suffer from oral cancer due to high tobacco consumption. The Mizoram government funds treatment of every resident up to Rs 3 lakhs. The Mizoram House has appointed a translator to help patients communicate with the doctors. A full-time nurse helps with injections and medications. “We understand how difficult the treatment in a foreign city can get,” said minister Ngunlianchunga.

