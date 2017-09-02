Mixing debris with waste: BMC files complaints against 7 garbage contractors

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday registered police complaints against seven garbage contractors for mixing debris with solid waste to show increased weight. The civic body has also issued show cause notices to all seven contractors.

According to additional commissioner, Vijay Singhal, the civic body had received information about several dumpers bringing in solid waste with debris or construction waste to show increased weight of garbage. Singhal ordered videographing the process of dumpers unloading the garbage in collection stations. The malpractice was detected by the officials last month.

According to tender conditions, the garbage contractors hired at the four refuse transport centres are paid on the basis of the weight of the garbage collected from various areas. As part of the Vehicular Tracking system (VTS), the dumpers are weighed at the entrance to the refuse transport stations and the drivers are given a receipt of the same each time.

The contractors are paid Rs 40 per tonne for debris and construction waste. But to transport and dump solid waste (wet and dry) the civic body pays them Rs 875 per tonne.

“The decision to videograph the process of dumpers unloading solid waste for almost a week was taken to verify complaint against contractors mixing debris with solid waste. It was found that debris was being mixed with solid waste to show increased weight and claim more payment. Action has been initiated against the seven contractors and the malpractice has been stopped completely,” said an official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department.

The SWM officials detected 24 instances of debris mixing by the seven contractors. Of the 24 instances, seven were found in K East ward (Andheri East, Vile Parle East and Jogeshwari) Five in L ward (Kurla and Sakinaka), Four in H East ward (Bandra East and Santacruz), two instances each in G North (Dadar, Sion and Dharavi) and P North wards (Malad West) and one each in E Ward (Byculla), R Central ward (Borivali East) and R North ward (Dahisar East). One instance was detected in Kurla at a refuse transport centre in Kurla west.

The BMC has lodged complaints citing these instances at Vikhroli and Kurla police stations. A senior official from the SWM said: “The BMC has been putting in a lot of effort to bring down the city’s daily output of solid waste. The figure of 9,500 metric tonnes of city’s solid waste in April 2016 has now been brought down to 7,500 metric tonnes. To further reduce the number, waste segregation centres are being set up. Till date, the BMC has managed to set up 38 waste segregation centres across the city.”

Deputy Commissioner of he civic body, Vijay Balamwar, said: “The move has not just stopped the malpractice but will help cut down the civic body’s expense towards solid waste transportation. The videography and surprise checking of dumpers and the process of solid waste transport will continue to prevent such instances in future.”

