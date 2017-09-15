‘Misuse’ of office: Lokayukta gives Shiv Sena minister clean chit

Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had filed a petition before Tahaliyani alleging that Waikar, the Minister of State for Housing in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had misused his office. (File) Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had filed a petition before Tahaliyani alleging that Waikar, the Minister of State for Housing in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had misused his office. (File)

Maharashtra’s Lokayukta M L Tahaliyani Thursday closed investigations into a complaint of misuse of office against Shiv Sena minister Ravindra Waikar, ruling that no case was made out against him. On August 19, 2016, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had filed a petition before Tahaliyani alleging that Waikar, the Minister of State for Housing in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had misused his office for an alleged unauthorised construction in Mumbai’s Aarey colony, which Waikar represents. Over a year later, the Lokayukta gave Waikar a clean chit in the matter. The Congress chief had also accused the trust promoted by the minister’s kin of usurping public land. These allegations were ruled out too.

In the build-up to Mumbai municipal elections, the Mumbai Congress had earlier released some official papers in June 16, alleging that Waikar had undertaken illegal construction activity inside the Aarey colony — an accusation the Shiv Sena minister had denied.

The papers, which were released by the Congress, had shown Waikar, as an Opposition legislator, had sought permission from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), to utilise ‘special funds’ allotted to MLAs for development work, for the construction of a public gymnasium for people residing in tribal hamlets and slum colonies in the Aarey colony.

While the administrative approval for the work had come in August 21, 2014, when the previous Congress-NCP regime was still in power, the Congress had alleged that the actual construction work on the gymnasium began on January 13, 2015, by which time Waikar had already become a minister.

While the permission was for construction of a ground-level gymnasium over a 3,700 square metre land, the Congress had released a March 18, 2015, letter purportedly written by the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Aarey Milk Colony to the the executive engineer of the Mumbai Slum Improvement Board under MHADA that said an illegal floor had been constructed in the garb of development activity, and that the surrounding area had been illegally fenced from all sides.

According to Nirupam, Waikar’s office had put pressure on the authorities against taking any action on the illegality, with the MHADA functioning under the state’s housing department. Tahaliyani rejected this accusation, ruling that there was no proof or documentary evidence to suggest that the minister’s office had played any role in the matter.

During the hearing, the Mumbai Slum Board however took a position that it hadn’t receive any official communication from the Aarey colony’s CEO.

Tahaliyani also ruled that the construction work for the public gymnasium had been undertaken by the board using government funds allotted for development works recommended by an MLA, when Waikar was still in the Opposition.

He rejected the contention that the minister had in any way abetted the illegal construction. While the Congress’s complaint was also that the gymnasium was then being maintained by the Shivsamarth Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha (SSPS) — a trust promoted by the minister’s kin — the Lokayukta did not consider this ground to continue investigations.

In June this year, the trust surrendered the possession of the gymnasium to the collector’s office. Observing that there was a need to regulate such constructions in future, Tahaliyani ruled out the complaint against Waikar.

“The truth has come out finally,” said Waikar, maintaining that he had recommended the construction of the gymnasium on the demand of locals.

While Waikar has now threatened to file a defamation case against Nirupam if the latter did not “issue a public apology”, Nirupam has said he plans to contest the Lokayukta’s order in the Bombay High Court.

