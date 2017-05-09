Mission Indradhanush: Nearly 14,000 unimmunised children identified since April

Sources said the BMC drive would continue till July to identify more such children. Representational Image. Sources said the BMC drive would continue till July to identify more such children. Representational Image.

To ensure universal immunisation of children, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started Mission Indradhanush under the central government’s umbrella scheme to identify children at construction sites, slums, isolated areas, and those who migrate to the city every year.

In April, 9,620 children had been identified who had not received vaccination for polio, measles, Hepatitis B, Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG), diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, mumps, and rubella or had undergone incomplete vaccination. Of the total number, 6,355 children have been administered at least one shot of vaccination till now.

The number currently stands at 8,265, which includes around 5,000 freshly identified cases and the remaining 3,275 children who had been identified last month and are yet to be given the vaccine. The total number of children identified by the civic body is around 14,000.

Sources said the BMC drive would continue till July to identify more such children.

Mission Indradhanush was launched by the Union health ministry in 2014 to provide 100 per cent immunisation coverage to children by 2020. “We have noticed that immunisation does not reach children who migrate every few months or those who live at construction sites, keep floating or live in remote areas like Aarey colony,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer at BMC.

The BMC has identified 564 locations to screen children. While the civic body’s health posts provide routine immunisation every Tuesday and Saturday, health workers will look for children aged less than five years through a door-to-door drive till July. The city has around 1.2 million children and in 2016, 1.60 lakh births had been recorded.

In 2015, the civic body had immunised 10,907 children and last year, 12,139 had been administered vaccines. “Our routine immunisation coverage is over 90 per cent in Mumbai. This drive aims to identify the remaining 10 per cent,” said Dr Chandrashekhar Chiplunkar, deputy health officer.

Under Mission Indradhanush, the first dose of vaccine is given at birth, followed by several dosages in a gap of few weeks. “Even those who miss the first dose can get vaccinated in the next round. Awareness in urban slums is low. We are identifying children there through anganwadis, dispensaries and home visits,” Keskar said.

