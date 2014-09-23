Missing Noida boy traced in Thane by Child Protection Unit

By SANTOSHEE GULABKALI MISHRA

A 12-year-old boy who went missing from Noida was tracked down by Maharashtra’s first Child Protection Unit (CPU) started in Thane. The Police commissioner Vijay Kamble formulated the special unit to deal with the missing and kidnapping of children.

“The young boy was spotted begging at Badlapur railway station by one of the officers of the CPU. He immediately quizzed him and realized something was fishy. Eventually the young boy told that he was hungry and was left with no other option but begging,” said a senior officer.

“The young boy told me that his mother had scolded him for playing playing video game and in a rage of anger ,he left his house on August 29 which is in sector 45 of Noida .

“My son is studying in std V in Chetram School in Noida. He hardly takes interest in studies so his mother, Aarati scolds him for the same. When CPU officials phoned I was very happy and asked one of my relative, Shashank Mishra staying in Jogeshwari to take the custody of my son and after two days, I reached in Mumbai and brought back my son here,”said Abhay Jha, father of the child.

“After he provided his father’s mobile number who is a driver in Noida, we handed over the child to his family.

santoshee.mishra@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App