Missing from Navi Mumbai, 4 children traced to Allahabad

Four teenagers who went missing from Navi Mumbai on February 20 were traced to Allahabad on Thursday. The police had registered an FIR only late on February 21. According to APMC police, Neha Yadav (14), Rajat Singh (15), Ashish Khairnar (15) and Anshuman Ojha (13) left home to go to a private school but did not return. “When the parents called the school teachers and other students, they realised that the children had never reached the school,” said an officer.

On Wednesday, the police registered an FIR. On Thursday, the APMC police received a phone call from the Allahabad railway police stating that the four children had been spotted at the station. “All four children were found together without any other adult. Prima facie, investigation indicated that they had traveled all the way from Navi Mumbai to Allahabad on their own,” an officer from the APMC police station said.

The children are all neighbors and used to go to the same school, sources said. “Our team has gone to bring the children back. But we will have to investigate as to why the children went away and if there was someone else involved in the plan,” an officer from the APMC police station said.

